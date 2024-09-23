Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Up to $12.38

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $12.70. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 1,679,744 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Fox Advisors cut Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.14 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,567,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 237,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 101,350 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 807.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,073,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073,552 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its position in Mobileye Global by 8.2% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 35.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 135,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.