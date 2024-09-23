Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,098 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,386 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 445,413 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,378,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,069,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,164,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

SMFG stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57.

Insider Activity

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

