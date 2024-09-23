Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 264.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

HON stock opened at $203.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

