Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,145,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 338.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,841 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 234.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,419,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after buying an additional 1,696,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,827,000 after buying an additional 1,595,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GE Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,782,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

