Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $373.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.51. The stock has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

