Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

PayPal Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

