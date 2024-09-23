Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Motco purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $98.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

