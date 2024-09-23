Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 85.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 80,227.8% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 374,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after purchasing an additional 178,006 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 141.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $65.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

