Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 673 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.6 %

CBOE stock opened at $208.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 107.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

