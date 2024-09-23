Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $912.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total transaction of $2,149,811.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 877,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,200,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $891.32 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 106.24, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $862.05 and its 200-day moving average is $776.99.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

