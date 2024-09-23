MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $280.30

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €280.30 ($311.44) and last traded at €280.20 ($311.33), with a volume of 55103 shares. The stock had previously closed at €278.50 ($309.44).

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €262.72 and a 200 day moving average of €241.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

