National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.20

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.20 and last traded at $94.20, with a volume of 1410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.66.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.8081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. This represents a yield of 3.45%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

