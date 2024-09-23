Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $118.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average of $138.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,028.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,096. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

