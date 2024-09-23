Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.42

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.42 and last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 1130185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

Newmont Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,744,700. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

