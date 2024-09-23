Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $6.77

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $6.63. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 560 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEXA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nexa Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.30.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $891.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexa Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,004,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 63,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.