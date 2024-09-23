Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.15

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 5495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup raised Nippon Paint to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
Nippon Paint Price Performance
Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter.
Nippon Paint Company Profile
Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.
