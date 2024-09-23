Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Down to $127.51

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $127.51, but opened at $124.00. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $123.55, with a volume of 1,178,604 shares traded.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.32. The company has a market capitalization of $555.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $23,547,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

