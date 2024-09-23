Nuformix (LON:NFX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 49190609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £499,779.10, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.22.
Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
