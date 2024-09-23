Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.06

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.06 and last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 27402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.79.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 670.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 61,929 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,090,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

