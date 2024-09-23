Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.06

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.06 and last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 27402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.79.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 670.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 61,929 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,090,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.