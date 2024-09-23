Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.31

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.31 and last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 57316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,910.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

