Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.99

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.99 and last traded at $42.66, with a volume of 48242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

