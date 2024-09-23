NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $119,270,000.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.26. 205,812,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,111,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

