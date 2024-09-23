OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells $32,340.00 in Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,107 shares in the company, valued at $731,636.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 462 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $11,300.52.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 189 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $4,622.94.

On Thursday, August 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 551 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $13,455.42.

On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 300 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $7,326.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 123 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $3,001.20.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 68 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $1,659.20.

On Monday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,742 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $42,452.54.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $2,442.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 565 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $13,774.70.

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $195.04.

OFS Credit Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCCI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.28. 590,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,724. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $114.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.33.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is currently 196.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCCI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in OFS Credit by 4.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OFS Credit by 29.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in OFS Credit by 51.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

