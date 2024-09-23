Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,399. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In other news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Old National Bancorp news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,868.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $498,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,935.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,840,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,748 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,124,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,795,000 after acquiring an additional 441,887 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,776,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,544,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,923,000 after acquiring an additional 203,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

