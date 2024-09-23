OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.12% of OneSpan worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,499,000 after buying an additional 219,907 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 295,739 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 1st quarter worth $2,997,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 9.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter valued at $2,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneSpan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

OneSpan Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OSPN opened at $16.23 on Monday. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.24 million, a P/E ratio of -90.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpan Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.