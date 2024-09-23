Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Position Increased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,729,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753,208 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Option Care Health worth $47,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 24,625.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 48.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 14.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $663,429.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

