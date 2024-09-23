Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Sells C$248,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$248,000.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down C$0.24 on Monday, hitting C$24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,332. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of C$15.42 and a one year high of C$25.36. The firm has a market cap of C$4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.60.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of C$64.85 million for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.00%.

OR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

