Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.89

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.89 and last traded at C$4.86, with a volume of 789681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.86.
OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.75 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$4.90 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$4.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.90 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.04.
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.
