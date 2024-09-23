OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.89

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 279896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.27 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -45.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter valued at $2,370,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,733,000 after acquiring an additional 419,706 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth about $944,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 48.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 711,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 232,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 51.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 375,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 128,343 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

