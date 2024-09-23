Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.92

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 3325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.6141 dividend. This is a boost from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

