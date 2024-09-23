Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 34,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 52,193 shares.The stock last traded at $72.78 and had previously closed at $72.65.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.23.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 281,662 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 200,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62,136 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,274,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,852,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 208,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

