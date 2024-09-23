Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.20

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.20 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.76 ($0.21), with a volume of 35571434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.53 ($0.21).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 90 ($1.19) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.44 million, a PE ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

