Paul Sullivan Sells 1,705 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $271.95. The company had a trading volume of 919,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,869. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $282.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Burlington Stores by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7,754.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 87,080 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

