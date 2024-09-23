Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Raised by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 60,721.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 72,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,290,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 45.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 72,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 22,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $676,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,163 shares of company stock worth $17,537,817. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $133.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $137.40. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

