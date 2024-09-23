Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $333,157.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.85, for a total transaction of $333,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,807,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,577,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Paycom Software Price Performance
NYSE:PAYC traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.58. 557,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $279.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.19.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.75.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software
Institutional Trading of Paycom Software
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.