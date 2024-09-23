Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $333,157.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.85, for a total transaction of $333,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,807,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,577,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.58. 557,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $279.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.19.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

