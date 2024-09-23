Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Up to $4.90

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.01. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 1,360,925 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $49,123.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,526.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $51,686.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at $333,220.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $49,123.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,526.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,857 shares of company stock valued at $771,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after acquiring an additional 295,436 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 333.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 38,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

