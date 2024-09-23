Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRGO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

PRGO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.07. 895,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,228. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.57 and a beta of 0.49. Perrigo has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $34.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $244,444.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $244,444.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $382,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $604,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,254 shares of company stock worth $1,411,969. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.7% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 520.0% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

