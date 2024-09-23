Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.80

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 7166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).
The stock has a market cap of £1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.35.
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
