Phyllis R. Caldwell Buys 1,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 1,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $16,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $216,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.02. 624,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $197,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

