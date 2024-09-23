PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.49

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $50.44, with a volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

