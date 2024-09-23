POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.56

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 13016753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
