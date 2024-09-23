Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $265.35

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $265.35 and last traded at $265.35, with a volume of 51321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $258.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.92.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.88 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,727.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Primerica by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 30,726.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,102,000 after acquiring an additional 678,752 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Primerica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 663,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Primerica by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

