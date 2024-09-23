Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,642,000 after purchasing an additional 189,324 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 28,137 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,908,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Halliburton by 622.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,741 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 57,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 0.2 %

HAL stock opened at $29.47 on Monday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.