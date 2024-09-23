Profund Advisors LLC Buys 409 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 182,067.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,582 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $596,614,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $465,659,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $203,223,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.35.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $125.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average is $118.55. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

