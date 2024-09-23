Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 113.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,875,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $65.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

