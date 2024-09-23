Profund Advisors LLC Sells 404 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 115,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 31.4% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 966,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after buying an additional 230,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after buying an additional 34,108 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies
In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ GEHC opened at $90.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50.
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.
GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.
