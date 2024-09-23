Profund Advisors LLC Sells 439 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,457,104 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $65.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96. The company has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

