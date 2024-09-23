ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,978 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $52,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $148.78 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

