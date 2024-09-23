ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $35,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $93.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.91 billion, a PE ratio of 101.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average is $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

