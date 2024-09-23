ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.77

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.77 and last traded at $69.56, with a volume of 20829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.36.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $848.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMDV. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 342.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

